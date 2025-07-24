Two Thai civilians killed as Thai and Cambodian militaries clash at disputed border

July 24, 2025   10:21 am

At least two Thai civilians have been killed and two others injured by shelling from the Cambodian side on July 24, a Thai district official told Reuters, as armed clashes broke out between the militaries of the Southeast Asian neighbours.

Thailand’s embassy in Phnom Penh on July 24 urged its nationals in a Facebook post to leave Cambodia “as soon as possible” unless they had urgent reasons to remain.

Some 40,000 civilians from 86 villages in Thailand have also been evacuated to safer locations, Sutthirot Charoenthanasak, district chief of Kabcheing in Surin province, told Reuters.

