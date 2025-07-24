Man armed with gun fails in attempt to shoot health administrative officer in Dehiwala

July 24, 2025   10:38 am

A health administrative officer escaped unharmed after an assailant’s gun failed to fire adjacent to the S. de S. Jayasinghe grounds in Dehiwala this morning, police stated.

Police stated two persons arrived on a motorcycle and attempted open fire at the officer but the weapon reportedly failed.

Subsequently, the duo fled the scene.

The Dehiwala Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

