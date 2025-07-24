SJB member elected Chairman of Weligama PS after open ballot

July 24, 2025   11:11 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Lasantha Wickramasekara has been elected as new the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha.

SJB Councilor Lasantha Wickramasekara received 23 votes when an open ballot took place to elect the new chairman for the Pradeshiya Sabha.

The National People’s Power (NPP) contestant for the post of chairman received 22 votes.

Meanwhile, opposition councilor Denagama Rahula Thero was elected the Deputy Chairman of Pradeshiya Sabha.

The vote to elect the chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha was delayed on multiple occasions due to various issues.

