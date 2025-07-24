No survivors in Russian passenger plane crash near China border, local reports say

No survivors in Russian passenger plane crash near China border, local reports say

July 24, 2025   12:34 pm

A Russian passenger aircraft crashed in the Amur region near the China border on Thursday. As per preliminary reports there were no survivors, as reported by Russian news agency.

Russian Antonov-24, operated by Angara airlines, was carrying 40 people when it lost contact with air traffic controllers, local emergencies ministry said.

“Rescuers locate burning fuselage of missing Russian passenger plan,” emergency officials told Reuters.

The plane dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

According to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board, regional governor Vasily Orlov told Reuters.

“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” the governor wrote on Telegram.

Air traffic controllers lost contact on Thursday with an An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people in Russia’s far east, and a search was under way, the regional governor said.

The local emergencies ministry said the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that according to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” he wrote on Telegram.

The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.



--Agencies 

