Japan agrees to continue granting scholarships to Sri Lankan public sector workers

Japan agrees to continue granting scholarships to Sri Lankan public sector workers

July 24, 2025   01:41 pm

The government of Japan has signed an agreement to continue its scholarship programme for executive-level government officials in Sri Lanka.

Since 2010, the government of Japan has been offering scholarships on a grant basis through the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resources Development Scholarship (JDS) Programme.

The programme is funded by the Government of Japan under the Official Development Assistance and implemented through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The scholarship programme has provided 240 opportunities for Master’s Degree programmes and 16 opportunities for PhD programmes from the year 2010 to 2025, the Ministry of Finance stated.

The implementation of the JDS program has been successfully completed under four frameworks from 2010 to 2025, and currently the fourth framework is being implemented from 2022 to 2025.

The Japanese government allocates funds for each year and the total grant allocated for this year’s programme is Japanese Yen 332 million (approximately Rs. 687 million).

Accordingly, an exchange of notes between the two governments, and grant agreement between the Sri Lankan government and the JICA for the implementation of the programme were signed today (24), at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury and the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the government of Sri Lanka, ISOMATA Akio, the Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka on behalf of the government of Japan and YAMADA Tetsuya, Chief Representative of the JICA on behalf of the JICA signed the relevant documents, the Finance Ministry added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ranil's emergency regulations in 2022 violated fundamental rights  SC rules (English)

Ranil's emergency regulations in 2022 violated fundamental rights  SC rules (English)

Special Presidential Investigation Committee appointed to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines & AASL (English)

Special Presidential Investigation Committee appointed to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines & AASL (English)

Sri Lanka to shift from exam-centric education to module-based system by 2026: PM (English)

Sri Lanka to shift from exam-centric education to module-based system by 2026: PM (English)

No decision taken to curtail vehicle imports  CBSL Governor (English)

No decision taken to curtail vehicle imports  CBSL Governor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)