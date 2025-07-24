No legal provisions for companies to charge 2.5%3% fees on card transactions: CBSL

No legal provisions for companies to charge 2.5%3% fees on card transactions: CBSL

July 24, 2025   02:50 pm

Companies and institutions have no legal provisions to impose additional charges ranging from 2.5% to 3% on customers for transactions made using credit or debit cards, the Director of Payments and Settlements at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Vasantha Alwis has stated.

He made this statement during a press briefing held at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka yesterday (July 23).

Alwis said although they have noticed companies charging additional fees, doing so is not permitted under the agreements between the banks and the said merchants.

“If any institution imposes an additional fee on digital transactions, customers should immediately lodge a complaint with the bank that issued their card,” he advised. 

“It is also crucial to obtain a receipt clearly showing the fee charged, so that the bank can initiate the process to recover the excess amount.”

He further explained that merchants who offer credit card payment facilities do so through a formal agreement with a local bank, and these agreements explicitly prohibit the collection of additional fees from customers.

“There is a clear clause in the agreement between the bank and the institution stating that no extra charges may be levied from cardholders,” Alwis noted. 

“If an institution collects such charges, customers must report it with proof so that the banks involved can resolve the matter,” he added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ranil's emergency regulations in 2022 violated fundamental rights  SC rules (English)

Ranil's emergency regulations in 2022 violated fundamental rights  SC rules (English)

Special Presidential Investigation Committee appointed to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines & AASL (English)

Special Presidential Investigation Committee appointed to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines & AASL (English)

Sri Lanka to shift from exam-centric education to module-based system by 2026: PM (English)

Sri Lanka to shift from exam-centric education to module-based system by 2026: PM (English)

No decision taken to curtail vehicle imports  CBSL Governor (English)

No decision taken to curtail vehicle imports  CBSL Governor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)