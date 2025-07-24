Chinese cybercrime suspect detained at BIA and deported

A 28-year-old Chinese national suspected of involvement in an international cybercrime ring was arrested by the Border Surveillance Unit of the Department of Immigration and Emigration upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake.

The suspect had landed in Sri Lanka on July 23 at 5.10 p.m. onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-315 from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, said Ada Derana reporter.

Officials had grown suspicious after observing that the individual was carrying a large quantity of computer equipment. During questioning, the suspect claimed that he had traveled to Sri Lanka to meet a prominent businessman linked to the Sri Lankan stock market.

Further interrogation revealed possible links to an international online financial fraud network, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested and subsequently handed over to SriLankan Airlines’ officials for deportation.