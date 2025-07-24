Rohithas son-in-law remanded; Jagath Vithanas son granted bail

July 24, 2025   05:14 pm

Dhanushka Weerakkody, the son-in-law of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena, has been remanded until August 01 after surrendering to the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today.

Weerakkody has been linked to an incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in the Matugama area recently.

Meanwhile, the son of Member of Parliament Jagath Vithana, who was earlier arrested by the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit in connection with the same incident, has been granted bail, said Ada Derana reporter.

He was ordered released on two sureties of Rs. 1 million each by the court. 

