Parliament to debate removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon on Aug 5

The debate on the resolution for the removal of suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon from office, under Section 17 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, is scheduled to be held in Parliament on August 05.

On July 22, the Committee of Inquiry appointed to investigate allegations of gross abuse of power against suspended IGP Tennakoon found him guilty of all charges brought against him.

At the commencement of parliamentary proceedings that day, Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne confirmed that he had received the full report of the Committee of Inquiry, which recommended the removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from his post as IGP.

Announcing the findings, the Speaker stated that the Committee had unanimously found Tennakoon guilty under Section 8(2) of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.

Speaker Dr. Wickramaratne also noted that it is a historic occasion, as this is the first time in the constitutional process of Sri Lanka that a Committee of Inquiry of this nature has recommended the removal of an incumbent IGP from office.

The Speaker also ordered that the report be tabled in Parliament.

The Speaker said he intends to release the report of the committee to the general public, considering the public interest in the matter and the obligation of Parliament.

He also noted that now it is the duty of the MPs to ratify the findings of the Committee of Inquiry.