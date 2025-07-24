Bodies of mother and 2 daughters found in well in Mankulam

July 24, 2025   07:16 pm

The bodies of a mother and her two daughters have been recovered from a well located in the garden of a residence in the Panikkankulam area of Mankulam in Mullaitivu today (24), according to Mankulam Police.

Police said that the bodies were found based on information received from the residents of the area.

Accordingly, the bodies of a 38-year-old mother and two children, aged 11-year-old and 4-year-old have been found, the police said.

The bodies were found inside the well in the garden of the house where they lived, while the remains are expected to be sent to the Mankulam Hospital’s morgue for post-mortem.

Police said that investigations are underway to determine whether the deaths were suicides or other causes.

Mankulam Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

