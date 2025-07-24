Five new foreign envoys present credentials to the President

Five newly appointed ambassadors and one high commissioner to Sri Lanka officially presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (24).

Notably, among the diplomats who presented their credentials was Mr. Sergey Viktorov, the newly appointed Ambassador for the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This marks a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan, as it is the first time an embassy for Kazakhstan has been established in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. Kazakhstan is also the first Central Asian country to open an embassy in Sri Lanka.

Additionally, new Ambassadors have been appointed for the State of Eritrea, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Kingdom of Bhutan. A new High Commissioner has also been appointed for the Republic of Fiji.

Mr. Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, were also present at the occasion.

The list of ambassadors and the high commissioner who presented their credentials today:

1. Mr. Alem Woldemariam – Ambassador of the State of Eritrea (Resident in New Delhi)

2. Mr. Jagnnath Sami – High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji (Resident in New Delhi)

3. Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev – Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Resident in Islamabad)

4. Mr. Yousef Mustafa Abdelghani – Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Resident in New Delhi)

5. Mr. Sergey Viktorov – Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Resident in Colombo)

6. Ms. Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan (Resident in Dhaka)