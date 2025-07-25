Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western Province, it said.

Strong winds of about 55-60 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, and Central provinces and Puttalam, Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

Fairly strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times elsewhere.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.