Failed shooting in Dehiwala: Gunman killed in shootout with STF

The gunman suspected to be involved in the recent failed shooting attempt near the railway station at Dehiwala has been shot dead by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel following an exchange of gunfire at Pahalagama, Kahatuduwa.

Police said that the suspect was killed after STF personnel returned fire when he had opened fire at them while hiding in an abandoned house in the area early this morning (25).

The deceased is suspected to be the gunman involved in the failed attempt to shoot and kill and individual near the Dehiwala railway station on July 18.

Acting on intelligence, STF personnel had arrived to search an abandoned makeshift house located at Kandalowita in Pahalagama when the suspect had opened fire at them while hiding inside the house.

The STF personnel had then returned fire resulting in the suspect’s death.

Meanwhile, an officer of the STF has also been injured in the shootout and is receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Hospital.

The body of the gunman has been placed at the Wethara Hospital for the post-mortem examination.