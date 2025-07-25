Turkish Minister reaffirms commitment to educational cooperation in meeting with PM

The Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, Yusuf Tekin, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, yesterday (24 July) at Parliament.

Welcoming the Minister, the Prime Minister recalled the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Sri Lanka and Türkiye, particularly in the spheres of economy, global trade, and education. During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the new proposals in education put forward by Türkiye.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral collaboration with an emphasis on education, global trade, logistics, energy, tourism, and healthcare sectors between the two countries, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Minister of National Education of Türkiye expressed his sincere appreciation for the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Prime Minister and reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to further enhancing the collaboration between the two countries, especially in the sector of education.

He further highlighted the need for collaboration in the sphere of education in order to strengthen peace and human virtue, the statement added.

Representing the Turkish delegation, the meeting was attended by Semih Lütfü Turgut, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye; Nâl Eryılmaz, Director General of EU and Foreign Relations, Ministry of National Education. Representing Sri Lanka, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa, and Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, also attended the meeting.