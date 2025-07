Former Minister P. Dayaratne, a veteran politician and long-serving Member of Parliament from the Ampara District, has passed away at the age of 89, according to family sources.

Born on October 1, 1936, Petikirige Dayaratna was a prominent figure in Sri Lankan politics.

He was first elected to Parliament in 1977 representing the Ampara electorate under the United National Party (UNP).