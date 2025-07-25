PM vows legal action even against current govt officials over Easter attacks

PM vows legal action even against current govt officials over Easter attacks

July 25, 2025   01:27 pm

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated that legal action will be taken even against any officials currently serving under the incumbent government if they are found guilty in connection with the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

She made this statement in response to an oral question raised by Member of Parliament Chaminda Wijesiri during a parliamentary session held today (25 July).

