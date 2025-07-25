Sri Lanka to expand visa-free entry to 40 more countries  Foreign Minister

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to waive visa fees for 40 additional countries to boost tourism, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

He made these remarks at a ceremony held in Colombo today (25 July).

The “Hotel Show Colombo 2025” exhibition was inaugurated this morning at the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall in Colombo.

The event was held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.