Court orders FIB to record statements from Minister, Deputy Minister and Mayor

July 25, 2025   03:20 pm

The Mount Lavinia Magistrate has directed the Fraud Investigation Bureau (FIB) to record statements from Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe, and the Mayor of the Kaduwela Municipal Council, Ranjan Jayalal.

This order was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged leasing of a property belonging to the National Workers’ Institute using a fraudulent deed, said Ada Derana reporter.

Mount Lavinia Magistrate A.D. Chathurika de Silva, delivering the order today (25 July), instructed the FIB to obtain statements from the three public representatives regarding the alleged fraudulent leasing of a two-storey building owned by the institution for Rs. 3.6 million and to submit the extracts.

During the proceedings, officers of the Colombo FIB submitted several key documents to the court, including a certified copy of the deed of the building, minutes of the association’s general meeting held on 3 September 2017—which appointed Wasantha Samarasinghe as president of the institution’s trade union—certified copies of lease deeds bearing numbers 166, 206, and 207, and copies of case records from the Kaduwela District Court, Mount Lavinia District Court, and the Civil Appellate Court pertaining to the custody of the said property.

In addition, 35 certified documents were submitted by President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne, who appeared on behalf of the aggrieved party.

Accordingly, the case has been scheduled to be taken up again on 22 August.

