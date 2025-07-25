Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting expands for second day

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire for a second day on Friday as their worst fighting in over a decade intensified and spread to new areas, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

At least 16 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in the escalating border battle.

Both sides have blamed each other for starting the conflict and on Friday ratcheted up the rhetoric, with Thailand accusing Cambodia of deliberately targeting civilians and Cambodia alleging Thailand was using cluster munitions, a controversial and widely condemned ordnance.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Cambodia had launched attacks on multiple fronts and Thailand was defending its territory.

“The current situation involves acts of intrusion and aggression that are causing harm to the people’s lives. The situation has intensified and could escalate into a state of war. At present, it’s a confrontation involving heavy weapons,” he told reporters.

Fighting re-erupted before dawn, with clashes reported in 12 locations, up from six on Thursday, according to Thailand’s military, which accused Cambodia of using artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems to target areas that included schools and hospitals.

“These barbaric acts have senselessly claimed lives and inflicted injuries upon numerous innocent civilians,” the Thai military said in a statement.

It described Cambodia’s bombardment as “appalling attacks”, putting the blame squarely on the Phnom Penh government, which it said was being led by Hun Sen, the influential former premier of nearly four decades and father of current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime, and those responsible must be brought to justice,” the Thai military added.

LOUD EXPLOSIONS

The fighting started early on Thursday, quickly escalating from small arms fire to heavy shelling in multiple areas 210 km (130 miles) apart along a frontier where sovereignty has been disputed for more than a century.

The trigger was Thailand’s recalling of its ambassador to Phnom Penh and expulsion of Cambodia’s envoy on Wednesday, in response to a second Thai soldier losing a limb to a landmine that Bangkok alleged had been laid recently by rival troops. Cambodia has dismissed that as baseless.

Cambodia’s defence ministry and its government’s landmine authority condemned what they said was Thailand’s use of a large amount of cluster munitions, calling it a violation of international law.

The foreign ministry of Thailand, which is not among the more than 100 signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters journalists in Thailand’s Surin province saw a Thai military convoy that included about a dozen trucks, armoured vehicles and tanks cut across provincial roads ringed by paddy fields as it moved toward the border. Intermittent bursts of explosions could be heard amid a heavy presence of armed troops.

Soldiers marshalled traffic on a rural road along which artillery guns were being loaded and fired in succession, emitting orange flashes followed by loud explosions and grey smoke.

More than 130,000 people have been evacuated from conflict areas in Thailand, where the death toll rose to 15 as of early Friday, 14 of those civilians, according to the health ministry. It said 46 people were wounded, including 15 soldiers.

‘WE WERE SO SCARED’

More evacuees arrived at shelters in Surin province, fleeing their homes after hearing the booms of shelling.

“We heard very loud explosions, so we came here. We were so scared,” said Aung Ying Yong, 67, wiping away her tears with a towel.

“So many people are in trouble because of this war ... we are very sad that we have to live like this.”

Cambodia’s national government has provided no details on casualties or evacuations and did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. An official from Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province said one civilian had been killed and five wounded, with 1,500 families evacuated.

Thailand had on Thursday mobilised an F-16 fighter jet in a rare combat deployment, which carried out an air strike on a Cambodian military target, among measures Cambodia called “reckless and brutal military aggression” in its appeal for the United Nations Security Council to address the issue.

Thailand’s use of an F-16 underlines its military advantage over Cambodia, which has no fighter aircraft and significantly less defence hardware and personnel.

The United States, a long-time treaty ally of Thailand, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, as did Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, who said he had spoken to leaders of both countries and urged them to find a peaceful way out.

“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward,” he said on social media.

But Thailand’s foreign ministry said on Friday it has rejected mediation efforts from third countries after offers to facilitate dialogue from the United States, China and Malaysia.

“We stand by our position that bilateral mechanism is the best way out,” foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told Reuters in an interview.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies