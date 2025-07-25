Full list as Sri Lanka waives visa fees for 40 countries
July 25, 2025 06:47 pm
To boost their tourism, the Sri Lankan government has taken a major step by giving visa fee waivers to forty countries.
This sudden change in visa policy is expected to boost the tourism recovery of Sri Lanka. The national policy change also induced the economy of the country.
This visa policy change is expected to attract international visitors to increase the cultural exchange.
The countries to get this visa fee waived include Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, China, Australia, Spain, Belarus and many more.
This reflects the country’s efforts to improve its international standing and create easier access for travellers, boosting tourism and international relations.
Sri Lanka ranks 91st in the global visa index as of 2024, with access to 42 visa-free destinations. This puts the country in a relatively favourable position for travellers.
The visa-free destinations allow Sri Lankan passport holders to travel to multiple countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa without needing a visa in advance.
1. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
2. Federal Republic of Germany
3. Kingdom of the Netherlands
4. The Kingdom of Belgium
5. The Kingdom of Spain
6. The Commonwealth of Australia
7. Republic of Poland
8. The Republic of Kazakhstan
9. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
10. The United Arab Emirates
11. Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
12. People’s Republic of China *
13. The Republic of India *
14. The Republic of Indonesia *
15. The Russian Federation *
16. The Kingdom of Thailand *
17. The Federation of Malaya *
18. Japan *
19. Republic of France
20. United States of America
21. Canada
22. Czech Republic (Czechia)
23. Republic of Italy
24. Swiss Confederation (Switzerland)
25. Republic of Austria
26. State of Israel
27. Republic of Belarus
28. Islamic Republic of Iran
29. Kingdom of Sweden
30. Republic of Finland
31. Kingdom of Denmark
32. Republic of Korea
33. State of Qatar
34. Sultanate of Oman
35. Kingdom of Bahrain
36. New Zealand
37. State of Kuwait
38. Kingdom of Norway
39. Republic of Türkiye
40. Pakistan