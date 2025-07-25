Full list as Sri Lanka waives visa fees for 40 countries

To boost their tourism, the Sri Lankan government has taken a major step by giving visa fee waivers to forty countries.

This sudden change in visa policy is expected to boost the tourism recovery of Sri Lanka. The national policy change also induced the economy of the country.

This visa policy change is expected to attract international visitors to increase the cultural exchange.

The countries to get this visa fee waived include Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, China, Australia, Spain, Belarus and many more.

This reflects the country’s efforts to improve its international standing and create easier access for travellers, boosting tourism and international relations.

Sri Lanka ranks 91st in the global visa index as of 2024, with access to 42 visa-free destinations. This puts the country in a relatively favourable position for travellers.

The visa-free destinations allow Sri Lankan passport holders to travel to multiple countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa without needing a visa in advance.

List of Countries to Receive Visa-Free Entry to Sri Lanka:

1. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

2. Federal Republic of Germany

3. Kingdom of the Netherlands

4. The Kingdom of Belgium

5. The Kingdom of Spain

6. The Commonwealth of Australia

7. Republic of Poland

8. The Republic of Kazakhstan

9. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10. The United Arab Emirates

11. Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

12. People’s Republic of China *

13. The Republic of India *

14. The Republic of Indonesia *

15. The Russian Federation *

16. The Kingdom of Thailand *

17. The Federation of Malaya *

18. Japan *

19. Republic of France

20. United States of America

21. Canada

22. Czech Republic (Czechia)

23. Republic of Italy

24. Swiss Confederation (Switzerland)

25. Republic of Austria

26. State of Israel

27. Republic of Belarus

28. Islamic Republic of Iran

29. Kingdom of Sweden

30. Republic of Finland

31. Kingdom of Denmark

32. Republic of Korea

33. State of Qatar

34. Sultanate of Oman

35. Kingdom of Bahrain

36. New Zealand

37. State of Kuwait

38. Kingdom of Norway

39. Republic of Türkiye

40. Pakistan