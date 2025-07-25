Over 300 kg of ganja seized in India; Sri Lankans among five arrested

The Karaikal district police have seized over 300 kg of ganja and arrested five persons, including two Sri Lankan nationals, for their alleged involvement in an inter-state and cross-border smuggling network, Indian media reported today.

The action was part of a crackdown under “Operation Vidiyal”, a drive aimed at making the district free from narcotic substance use, according to The Hindu.

A statement from the Karaikal police said that acting on input from the Intelligence Bureau, a team, led by inspector R. Mari Christian Paul, intercepted a vehicle on July 15, arrested Dileep, 38, of Mannargudi and Kumaravel, 44, of Nallathur, and recovered 26 kg of ganja from their four-wheeler.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of 304 kg of ganja from a house in Keezhakasakudi, reportedly sourced via Kishore Kumar, 37, of Ambur. He was arrested on July 17, and four more vehicles suspected to have been used for transporting ganja were seized.

On July 23, the police intercepted a boat off Emerald Beach and arrested two Sri Lankan nationals — Selvakumar, 41, of Jaffna and Hayath Mohammed Rasu, 33, of Trincomalee. Three mobile phones and the boat were seized.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act, Foreigners Act, and passport and immigration laws. The operation was overseen by Superintendent of Police Subramanian, with support from Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sathya Sundaram and Senior Superintendent of Police M.V.N.V. Lakshmi Soujanya.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies