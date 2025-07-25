President AKD holds virtual tariff talks with US Trade Representative

July 25, 2025   09:51 pm

A virtual discussion was held this evening (25) between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer regarding the further reduction of trade tariffs imposed by the United States on Sri Lankan exports.

The primary objective of the virtual meeting was to discuss the further reduction of proposed trade tariffs on Sri Lankan exports and to further strengthen trade and investment relations between the two nations.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, along with senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, also participated in the discussion.

