Showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and a few showers may occur in the Northern province.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee, and Hambantota districts., the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.