Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers expected in parts of the island

July 26, 2025   07:14 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and a few showers may occur in the Northern province.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee, and Hambantota districts., the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President directs implementation of urgent measures to address human-elephant conflict (English)

President directs implementation of urgent measures to address human-elephant conflict (English)

President directs implementation of urgent measures to address human-elephant conflict (English)

IMF to assess impact of external risks on Sri Lankas economy during fifth review (English)

IMF to assess impact of external risks on Sri Lankas economy during fifth review (English)

PM vows legal action even against current govt officials over Easter attacks (English)

PM vows legal action even against current govt officials over Easter attacks (English)

Sri Lanka to waive visa fees for 40 more countries  Foreign Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to waive visa fees for 40 more countries  Foreign Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

X-Press Pearl Disaster: SC orders shipping company to pay US$1 bln in compensation (English)

X-Press Pearl Disaster: SC orders shipping company to pay US$1 bln in compensation (English)

History subject not removed, just repositioned in education system - President on reforms (English)

History subject not removed, just repositioned in education system - President on reforms (English)

Education reforms are not needed to create jobs - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Education reforms are not needed to create jobs - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)