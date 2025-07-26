Cambodia calls for immediate ceasefire with Thailand

Cambodia has called for an “immediate” ceasefire with Thailand, after two days of cross-border fighting between the two South East Asian neighbours.

Cambodia’s ambassador to the UN, Chhea Keo, said his country asked for a truce “unconditionally”, adding that Phnom Penh also wanted a “peaceful solution of the dispute”.

Thailand has not publicly commented on the ceasefire proposal. It earlier declared martial law in eight districts bordering Cambodia.

At least 16 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in both countries, who accuse each other of firing the first shots on Thursday.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday warned that the clashes could “move towards war”.

He said the fighting now included heavy weapons and had spread to 12 locations along the border.

Thailand also accused Cambodia of firing into civilian areas and evacuated all villages deemed to be within the radius of its rockets.

Cambodia, for its part, accused Thailand of using cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are banned in much of the world because of their indiscriminate effect on civilian populations. Thailand has not responded to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s foreign minister told the Reuters news agency there was “no need” for third-party mediation in the conflict, even as global leaders appealed for an immediate ceasefire.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), had earlier offered to facilitate talks between the two countries.

The US also called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

Thailand says 14 civilians and one soldier have been killed in the country’s Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Srisaket provinces, while provincial authorities in Cambodia say at least one civilian was killed.

Thailand says the clashes began with Cambodia’s military deploying drones to conduct surveillance of Thai troops near the border.

Cambodia says Thai soldiers initiated the conflict when they violated a prior agreement by advancing on a Khmer-Hindu temple near the border.

The dispute between the two countries dates back to more than 100 years ago, when the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.

There have been sporadic clashes over the years which saw soldiers and civilians killed on both sides.

The latest tensions ramped up in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a clash, plunging bilateral ties to their lowest point in more than a decade.

