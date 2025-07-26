Govt to launch Think Tank for rural economic revitalization, says PM

July 26, 2025   08:34 am

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government will initiate steps to establish a National Industrial Planning Think Tank centered on revitalizing the rural economy and the necessary technical, scientific, and advisory support would be provided through that initiative to strengthen businesses across Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Regional Development Bank (RDB) held on July 25 at the Bandaranayaka Memorial International Conference Hall, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

At the event, the official launch of “RDB Quick App” online banking facility and the opening of the exhibition on business product stalls held for three consecutive days were initiated by the Prime Minister to the public in line with the anniversary celebration.

A commemorative stamp issued by the Department of Posts to mark the anniversary was also presented to the Prime Minister during the occasion, the statement said.

Delivering her address, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“The hand extended by the Regional Development Bank to small and medium-scale entrepreneurs in uplifting the rural economy is highly commendable. Although entrepreneurial talent is inherent, the Bank’s close engagement with rural communities, who often lack the financial strength to develop their capabilities, by offering them essential capital, technical guidance, and marketing knowledge is immensely valuable in helping them reach international standards.

If we are to make our theme ‘A Prosperous Country, A Beautiful Life’ a reality, a major contributor to strengthening the national economy at the rural level is indeed the Regional Development Bank.

When I arrived here today, I came to know that the majority of the Bank’s customers as well as its staff are women. Most small and medium-scale businesses in our country are run by women. Your institution provides them with significant empowerment.

I request that your continue support and assistance to the government in further strengthening the economic potential of the rural community.”

The event was attended by the Colombo District Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, Chairman of the Regional Development Bank D.M.T.S. Kumara, and several bank officials.

