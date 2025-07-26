More details revealed in pregnant deer killing incident involving police officers

Police have uncovered more details during the interrogation of suspects arrested in connection with the illegal killing of a pregnant deer that was pregnant in the Makulugaswewa area of the Heenugala Reserve, Galewela.

During the interrogation of suspects arrested, another suspect has been apprehended as a result of ongoing investigations, said Dambulla Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) W. G. M. M. Chandrasiri.

Police have also seized three unlicensed 12-bore firearms during the interrogation, he said.

Initial arrests were made yesterday (July 25), involving two police sergeants and a civilian. Interrogation of the suspects revealed that two individuals from the Wahakotte area had entered the reserve to hunt deer. It was further disclosed that one of the suspects is the brother of a serving police sergeant.

After the deer was killed, the suspects allegedly sought assistance from the police sergeant brother, as several local residents had witnessed the incident.

Investigations indicate that the police sergeant, accompanied by another sergeant, proceeded to the scene where the deer had been shot.

These four suspects were brought to the Dambulla Police Station this morning (26) as there was a risk of being detained at the Giranegama Police Station, he said.

Meanwhile, police reported that the driver of the Makulugaswewa Police jeep, who claimed to have been attacked by local residents during the incident, has been admitted to Galewela Hospital for medical treatment.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed that the pregnant deer had been killed using a 12-bore firearm.

The arrested individuals now face charges related to the possession of unauthorized firearms and the illegal killing of wildlife within a protected reserve.

They are scheduled to be presented before the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court later today.