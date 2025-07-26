Four individuals allegedly connected to the drug trafficking operations of ‘Bus Laliya’, also known as Lalith Kannangara — a Dubai-based figure believed to be running a Sri Lankan organized crime network — have been arrested in possession of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ICE’).

The arrests were made by a team led by Sub-Inspector Nuwan Thilakaratne of the Hanwella Motorcycle Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

According to police, the suspects were apprehended while attempting to evade a roadblock established based on intelligence received by officers.

A total of 7 grams and 500 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine were recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.