21 wild elephants shot recently; special probe initiated  Dy Minster

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody stated that a total of 21 wild elephants have been shot in recent days, prompting the launch of a special investigation into the incidents, as similar occurrences are being reported across the country.

He made these remarks in Polonnaruwa yesterday (25).

Several reports have emerged from various parts of the island regarding the deaths of wild elephants due to multiple causes.

The recent death of the tusker known as ‘Bhathiya’ has drawn national attention, further highlighting the growing concern over wild elephant fatalities.