The Government of Sri Lanka has called for a peaceful resolution to the recent clashes along the Cambodia–Thailand border, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism in Colombo.

Sri Lanka expressed concern over the incidents, which have resulted in the loss of life, the displacement of civilians, and damage to culturally significant sites.

“As a nation guided by the timeless teachings of the Lord Buddha—centered on nonviolence compassion and peaceful coexistence—Sri Lanka urges both countries to engage in early diplomatic dialogue aimed at resolving differences peacefully,” the statement added.