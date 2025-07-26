Navy arrests 65 for engaging in illegal fishing activities

In a series of separate operations conducted within nearly two weeks between 09 and 22 July, the Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended a total of 65 individuals involved in various illegal fishing activities across multiple locations around the island.

According to the Navy, the operations also led to the seizure of 16 dinghies used in these illegal practices.

The operations were carried out by the Eastern, Northwestern, and North Central Naval Commands in the areas of Salpearu, Uppural, Polmalkuda, Nilaveli, and Maleimunthal in Trincomalee; Ippantivu in Mannar; and the Mannar North coastal region.

The individuals (65) were arrested for engaging in activities such as fishing with unauthorized nets, light-coarse fishing, and the transportation of sea cucumbers and conch shells without valid licenses.

In addition to the dinghies, 05 unauthorized fishing nets were also seized during the operations, said Navy.

The suspects along with fishing boats and unauthorized gear held in these separate operations were handed over to the offices of Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Trincomalee, Echchalampattu, Puttalam, Kuchchaveli, Cod Bay, Mannar and Trincomalee, for legal action.