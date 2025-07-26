809 schools designated as national schools in name only  COPA reveals

July 26, 2025   04:30 pm

It has been revealed during a meeting of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) that a sum of over Rs. 2.4 million has been spent solely on name boards to designate 809 provincial schools as national schools.

However, it has come to light that these schools have been designated as national schools in name only, with no substantive changes implemented to reflect their new status.

These findings were disclosed during a recent session of COPA, in which officials from the Ministry of Education were summoned for questioning.

Furthermore, the committee has recommended that the Ministry of Education submit a comprehensive report within three months regarding the program launched by the previous government to increase the number of national schools to 1,000, along with details of the 72 projects initiated under the State Ministry.

