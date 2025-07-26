Trump says he is seeking a ceasefire between Thailand, Cambodia

July 26, 2025   09:53 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was calling the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand to press for a ceasefire as fighting along the border continued into a third day.

“The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, adding that the call to Thailand’s leader “is being made momentarily.”

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

