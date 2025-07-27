Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (27), the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern and North-central provinces and in the Puttalam, Trincomalee, and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added.