Four including a female arrested over assault on bus driver in Kandy

Four including a female arrested over assault on bus driver in Kandy

July 27, 2025   07:43 am

A total of four individuals have been arrested by the Kandy Police in connection with the assault on a bus driver who was transporting schoolchildren in Hantana, Kandy on Friday (25), police stated.

The arrested suspects are aged 21, 26, and 27, while the female suspect is 38 years old. All suspected are residents of Kandy, police added.

The private bus, which was transporting a group of schoolchildren and teachers from Anuradhapura to visit the Hantana mountain range, had collided with a three-wheeler.

Following the accident, a group of individuals had assaulted the bus driver.

The injured driver was later hospitalized. Despite the teachers and parents on the bus urging the crowd not to assault the driver, the group proceeded with the attack, according to police.

Accordingly, police have taken into custody three males and one female involved in the assault.

The arrested suspects were produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court yesterday (26). Court ordered the release of the female suspect on bail.

The magistrate also ordered the three male suspects to be remanded until tomorrow (28).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Kandy Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.26

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.26

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm