Four including a female arrested over assault on bus driver in Kandy

A total of four individuals have been arrested by the Kandy Police in connection with the assault on a bus driver who was transporting schoolchildren in Hantana, Kandy on Friday (25), police stated.

The arrested suspects are aged 21, 26, and 27, while the female suspect is 38 years old. All suspected are residents of Kandy, police added.

The private bus, which was transporting a group of schoolchildren and teachers from Anuradhapura to visit the Hantana mountain range, had collided with a three-wheeler.

Following the accident, a group of individuals had assaulted the bus driver.

The injured driver was later hospitalized. Despite the teachers and parents on the bus urging the crowd not to assault the driver, the group proceeded with the attack, according to police.

Accordingly, police have taken into custody three males and one female involved in the assault.

The arrested suspects were produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court yesterday (26). Court ordered the release of the female suspect on bail.

The magistrate also ordered the three male suspects to be remanded until tomorrow (28).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Kandy Police.