Four-year-old girl dies after falling into canal in Kotagala

A four-year-old girl has died after falling into a canal near a house in the Rosita Estate in Dimbula Pathana, police stated.

Police said the incident was reported yesterday (26).

The deceased was a resident of Kotagala.

The body has been placed in the morgue of the District Base Hospital Dickoya, and the Dimbula Pathana Police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, another individual drowned in a canal while bathing in the ‘Patthini Pedesa’ area in Polonnaruwa.

The deceased was a 38-year-old man from Medirigiriya.

Polonnaruwa Police is conducting further investigations.