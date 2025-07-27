Tourist arrivals in July top 145,000

July 27, 2025   09:32 am

A total of 145,188 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in July, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 27,786 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.1%. Furthermore, 16,750 persons from the United Kingdom, 10,809 from the Netherlands, 5,904 from China and 7,732 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,313,232 with the release of the latest figures for June.

Among them, 269,780 individuals are from India, 124,652 from the UK and 114,644 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

