Police denies withdrawal of security granted to senior monk in Eastern Province

July 27, 2025   11:54 am

The Sri Lanka Police have issued a statement regarding a social media post claiming that the security provided to a senior Buddhist monk in the Eastern Province has been withdrawn.

Accordingly, Police denies the claims, stating that no steps have been taken to remove the security provided to the senior monk.

The statement also affirms that the existing security arrangements for the clergy remain unchanged and continue as before.

