21 arrested with drugs at party organised through social media

A total of 21 individuals have been taken into custody along with drugs during a raid conducted at a party which was organized through social media in Welivita, Kaduwela, police stated.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off.

During the raid officers seized several illegal substances including cannabis and narcotics pills, Police reported.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 27 are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.