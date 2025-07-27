21 arrested with drugs at party organised through social media

21 arrested with drugs at party organised through social media

July 27, 2025   12:24 pm

A total of 21 individuals have been taken into custody along with drugs during a raid conducted at a party which was organized through social media in Welivita, Kaduwela, police stated.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off.

During the raid officers seized several illegal substances including cannabis and narcotics pills, Police reported.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 27 are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.26

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.26

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm