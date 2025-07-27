Brigadier F. Joseph assumes duties as Defence Ministry spokesman

Brigadier Franklin Joseph USP has officially assumed duties as the new Director Media and Spokesman of the Ministry of Defence.

He officially assumed responsibilities from Colonel Nalin Herath, who previously served as the Director Media and Spokesman, Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Brigadier Franklin Joseph, a distinguished officer of the Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps, brings with him over three decades of exemplary service marked by professionalism, leadership and a deep commitment to national security.

He served as the Centre Commandant of the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers prior to takeover the duties as the Director Media.