24 persons nabbed during special operation in Galle

A total of twenty-four suspects have been arrested in a special search operation carried out in several areas of Galle.

It is also reported that 13 women were arrested during a raid conducted at a gambling centre in Mahamodara.

Meanwhile, three-wheelers were also subjected to special searches during this operation carried out yesterday (26).

Furthermore, a suspect was apprehended for the possession of drugs while a group of drivers were also charged with traffic offenses.

These operations have been launched under the direct supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Galle with the aim of preventing the transportation of illegal weapons and narcotics.