Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has reiterated the importance of safeguarding the traditional family unit while strongly opposing the same-sex marriage concept.

While delivering a sermon at the St. Anne’s Church Beruwala, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said the new generation has been misguided due to various propagandas and seeking temporary solutions without understanding the real meaning of marriage.

The Archbishop of Colombo said Sri Lankans are being influenced by global trends at present and stated that certain organisations are actively working on promoting same-sex marriage among the younger generation.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith stressed that a family cannot be built without the involvement of a man and a woman.

The Archbishop therefore reiterated the importance of safeguarding the traditional marriage while rejecting new trends that are detrimental to the society.