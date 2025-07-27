Three-wheeler topples into canal in Dimbula Pathana

Three-wheeler topples into canal in Dimbula Pathana

July 27, 2025   02:51 pm

A three-wheeler traveling from Dimbula Pathana to Hatton veered off the road and toppled into the Devon Canal, police stated.

The driver of the three-wheeler sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Dimbula Pathana Police, the accident occurred due to a mechanical failure in the front wheel of the three-wheeler, which was reportedly traveling at high speed.

The three-wheeler was severely damaged in the accident, police added.

Further investigations are underway.

