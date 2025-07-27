Justice Preethi Padman Surasena Sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, the most senior Supreme Court Justice, was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Sri Lanka this morning (27) at the Presidential Secretariat, before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena is the 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Justice Surasena’s name was recently approved by the Constitutional Council for the vacancy created by the retirement of former Chief Justice Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando.

Having been called to the Bar in 1989, Mr. Preethi Padman Surasena subsequently joined the Attorney General’s Department, serving as a State Counsel. He was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2007, the PMD added.

In 2016, he was appointed as a Court of Appeal Judge, becoming the President of the Court of Appeal in 2018, and a Supreme Court Judge in 2019.

Since then, Mr. Preethi Padman Surasena has served as a Supreme Court Judge, making him the most senior Supreme Court Justice after former Chief Justice Murdu Fernando, it said.

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

