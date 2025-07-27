Justice Preethi Padman Surasena Sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena Sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka

July 27, 2025   03:36 pm

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, the most senior Supreme Court Justice, was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Sri Lanka this morning (27) at the Presidential Secretariat, before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena is the 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Justice Surasena’s name was recently approved by the Constitutional Council for the vacancy created by the retirement of former Chief Justice Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando.

Having been called to the Bar in 1989, Mr. Preethi Padman Surasena subsequently joined the Attorney General’s Department, serving as a State Counsel. He was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2007, the PMD added.

In 2016, he was appointed as a Court of Appeal Judge, becoming the President of the Court of Appeal in 2018, and a Supreme Court Judge in 2019.

Since then, Mr. Preethi Padman Surasena has served as a Supreme Court Judge, making him the most senior Supreme Court Justice after former Chief Justice Murdu Fernando, it said.

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.26

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.26