Govt to set up 2,000 primary care centres nationwide in next 3 years

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media announced that Primary Care Community Centers will be established islandwide, with each center expected to serve nearly 10,000 people from the country’s population to provide more efficient and higher-quality primary health care services.

Accordingly, the Ministry added that, under the first phase, 2,000 Primary Care Community Centers will be set up islandwide over the next three years.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Ministry also added that 100 centers are scheduled to open this year, marking the beginning of the program. Each center will be staffed by eight persons.

According to the Ministry, the primary objective of the project is to deliver more efficient and higher-quality primary health care services to the people, eventually covering the entire island. A workshop to inform Public Health Nursing Officers (PHNOs) about the proposed Primary Care Community Center project was held on Saturday (26) at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute auditorium.

The workshop was chaired by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, who emphasized that this program is a crucial step toward enhancing the country’s health services.