Education reform is about systemic change, not just textbooks, says PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that educational reform is not merely about the introduction of a new textbook, but a transformation of the entire system.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in a panel discussion held under the theme “For a Prosperous Nation – Let’s Unite as Women”, organized by the Ratnapura District Women’s Collective of the National People’s Power (NPP), which took place on Saturday (July 26) at the Ratnapura Town Hall, the PM’s Media Division said in a statement.

During her address to the gathering, the Prime Minister elaborated on the proposed new education reforms:



“We have long advocated within our political movement for an education system that does not burden children, parents, or teachers. Our policy document outlines this in detail.

These educational reform is not merely about the introduction of a new textbook, but a transformation of the entire system. There are several major issues within the current system, especially the pressure placed on children by the exam-centered structure, the resultant stress on parents, and the demanding social consequences created by the competitive nature of the system. We aim to address all these through this educational reform.

Although past governments have frequently discussed education and identified existing problems, many issues were created as a result of their own political cultures. Education was often exploited to enforce narrow political agendas.

In Ratnapura District alone, how many so-called ‘National Schools’ are there where only the name board was changed, without any real improvement? Politicians used their power to open buildings bearing their names while ignoring the actual quality of education provided to children and these exhibitionists approach caused great harm.

Past governments have gradually reduced the national education budget, transferring the financial burden onto parents. Instead of investing in developing the professional status and human capital of teachers and educational administrators, they have prioritized activities that damaged the human resources.”

The Prime Minister further emphasized that although past administrations discussed educational reforms, they failed to allocate the necessary resources including qualified human capital, infrastructure, and funding to truly transform the system. As a result, no meaningful changes materialized.

“We are now engaging in a well-structured public dialogue. We are preparing the system and shaping the necessary shifts in societal attitudes. Everything we are doing is directed toward meaningful social change. Therefore, it is your responsibility to expand this dialogue within society.”

Addressing members of the Ratnapura District Women’s collective of the National People’s Power, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya invited all participants to become messengers of this national conversation, a conversation aimed at making Sri Lanka an academically advanced nation, building a cultured society within it, and developing an economy capable of competing on the global stage.

The panel discussion was attended by Ratnapura District NPP Member of Parliament Nilusha Lakmali, Mayor of Ratnapura Mr. Indrajith Katugampola, and many municipal and local council members of the NPP from the Ratnapura District, along with a large number of NPP activists.