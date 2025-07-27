Over 1,100 arrested for drug-related offenses in island-wide operation

A total of 1,182 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (26) by the Sri Lanka Police, the Police Special Task Force (STF), and the Tri-Forces.

During the operation, authorities seized 230 grams and 159 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), as well as 220 grams and 415 milligrams of heroin.

Meanwhile, 20 individuals directly linked to criminal activities and 410 suspects with outstanding warrants for various offenses were arrested during the operation.

As part of the operation, 24,343 individuals were subjected to inspections, while 9,727 vehicles and 7,396 motorcycles were also searched.

The operation involved more than 7,600 personnel, including police officers, members of the Special Task Force, and the tri-forces personnel.

Police also seized four illegal firearms during this special operation.