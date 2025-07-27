Two fishermen rescued after boat capsizes in seas off Mirissa

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) has successfully rescued two fishermen who were in distress after their fishing vessel capsized due to rough seas off the southern coast near Mirissa today (July 27).

The fishermen had departed from Bandaramulla, Mirissa, early this morning for routine fishing activities.

Later, their boat encountered rough sea conditions and capsized off the Mirissa coastline, the SLCG said in a statement.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the SLCG Operations Center promptly dispatched the Inshore Patrol Boat ‘CG 201’ to the reported location.

Accordingly, the rescue team had retrieved the two fishermen along with the boat and brought them ashore unharmed, with the support of civilians in the area, the statement said.

The rescued individuals, aged 35 and 63, are residents of the Bandaramulla area in Mirissa.