Two fishermen rescued after boat capsizes in seas off Mirissa

Two fishermen rescued after boat capsizes in seas off Mirissa

July 27, 2025   07:24 pm

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) has successfully rescued two fishermen who were in distress after their fishing vessel capsized due to rough seas off the southern coast near Mirissa today (July 27).

The fishermen had departed from Bandaramulla, Mirissa, early this morning for routine fishing activities.

Later, their boat encountered rough sea conditions and capsized off the Mirissa coastline, the SLCG said in a statement.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the SLCG Operations Center promptly dispatched the Inshore Patrol Boat ‘CG 201’ to the reported location.

Accordingly, the rescue team had retrieved the two fishermen along with the boat and brought them ashore unharmed, with the support of civilians in the area, the statement said.

The rescued individuals, aged 35 and 63, are residents of the Bandaramulla area in Mirissa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26