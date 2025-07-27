Three Maradana police officers interdicted over drug links

Three Maradana police officers interdicted over drug links

July 27, 2025   08:52 pm

Three Police Constables (PCs) attached to the Maradana Police Station have been interdicted after being found to have maintained links with drug traffickers, the police said.

On July 23, a suspect was arrested by officers of the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) with 11,320 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Upon inspecting the arrested suspect’s phone, information linked to three police officers, including their phone numbers and voicemails have been discovered.

Accordingly, the three constables were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting a drug trafficker to engage in drug trafficking.

The arrested police constables are said to be aged 22, 30, and 32. 

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the CCIB.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has politicized youth clubs  Opposition Leader (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

IOR must decide if region's going in for trade pacts or not  former President Ranil (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

WPC has no legal authority to lease Education Ministry's lands  COPA (English)

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

IMF paying 'very close attention' to Sri Lanka's tariff negotiations with US - Mission Chief

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2027.07.26