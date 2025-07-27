Three Maradana police officers interdicted over drug links

Three Police Constables (PCs) attached to the Maradana Police Station have been interdicted after being found to have maintained links with drug traffickers, the police said.

On July 23, a suspect was arrested by officers of the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) with 11,320 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Upon inspecting the arrested suspect’s phone, information linked to three police officers, including their phone numbers and voicemails have been discovered.

Accordingly, the three constables were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting a drug trafficker to engage in drug trafficking.

The arrested police constables are said to be aged 22, 30, and 32.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the CCIB.