Two women killed, 4 injured in crash on expressway

Two females have reportedly died while four others remain injured after a van crashed due to a burst tyre near the 175th Km post at Angunukolapelessa on the Southern Expressway, police said.

The accident occurred when a rear tyre of a small van traveling from Mattala to Colombo suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to crash into the safety fence of the Southern Expressway.

A total of six persons were reportedly travelling in the van at the time of the accident, and the injured have been immediately rushed to the Hambantota General Hospital.

The two deceased females are aged 72 and 44.