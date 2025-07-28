President Dissanayake to leave for Maldives today

President Dissanayake to leave for Maldives today

July 28, 2025   07:48 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to depart for Maldives today (July 28), on a state visit at the invitation of the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. 

The President is expected to return to Sri Lanka on July 30, 2025.

During the visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Muizzu and witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding aimed at deepening mutual cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The State Visit is also significant as Sri Lanka and the Maldives commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations this year, it said.

During his stay, the President is also scheduled to address a business forum and meet with members of the Sri Lankan expatriate community, the statement added.

President Dissanayake will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, along with senior government officials.

